Here is everything you can eat at Yankee Stadium this season

Mister Softee is now at Yankee Stadium!

Happy MLB Opening Day, New Yorkers (who watch sports)!

Although the Yankees' home opening is not until April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, we are already thinking of what to order while at the match next week.

A bunch of new vendors have joined the on-site culinary roster of offerings while old favorites are debuting new dishes. Needless to say, everything tastes delicious, especially while drinking an ice-cold beer and rooting for the Yankees.

Below, find a list of this season's vendors at Yankee Stadium alongside some of the fare they'll be serving on site:

Fuku: Sweet-spicy chicken sandwich (NEW ITEM), tenders and jalapeño waffle fries

Christian Petroni: Cheesy garlic bread with meatballs and 8-hour marinara (NEW ITEM)

City Winery: Porchetta sandwich with broccoli rabe, provolone, Calabrian aioli, arugula and brioche bun (NEW ITEM)

Mighty Quinn’s: Chipotle BBQ chicken sandwich with house-made chipotle BBQ sauce, served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies and slaw (NEW ITEM)

Lobel’s: BBQ filet tip loaded tater tots with Lobel’s seasoning, BBQ filet tips, cheddar cheese and crispy onions (NEW ITEM)

Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson: Chicken wings with brown sugar babe sauce and ranch (NEW ITEM)

Mister Softee (NEW VENDOR): Soft-serve ice cream

Blue Bunny (NEW VENDOR): Scoopable ice cream

In addition to the above-mentioned eateries and dishes, Yankee Stadium will debut a bunch of their own new creations. Here they are:

99 Burger made with Wagyu beef, American cheese, caramelized onions, secret sauce, brioche bun and dill pickles

Sweet Spot Bowl featuring carne asada steak, sweet plantains, rice and black beans, pickled onions, cilantro sauce, choice of Melinda’s Hot Sauces. Vegetarian version available.

Goose Island’s “New York Legendary Ale,” currently only available Yankee Stadium

Signature milkshakes like butterfinger shake and the black and white cookie shake