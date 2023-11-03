New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pier 17 and Lower Manhattan in NYC
Photograph: courtesy of Howard Hughes

Here is how NYC is helping New Yorkers actually live longer

New York officials hope to extend life expectancy to 83 years by 2030.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

According to the Department of Health, life expectancy among New Yorkers dropped to 78 years between 2019 and 2020 because of the pandemic—a decrease of nearly five years. City officials are now ready to do something about that.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner (DOHMH) Dr. Ashwin Vasan unveiled a new plan dubbed HealthyNYC that seeks to improve and extend the average lifespan of all city dwellers, specifically aiming to increase local life expectancy to 83 years of age by 2030.

To help us live longer, the campaign sets to tackle the very factors that generally contribute to premature deaths, including diet-related diseases, overdose, maternal mortality, violence, suicide, screenable cancers and COVID-19.

To that intent, some of the proposed plans include increasing access to healthy foods and promoting plant-forward diets, working on providing naloxone and entry into recovery centers to reduce overdose deaths, giving new families more opportunity to make use of quality health care and social support and expanding access to culturally responsive mental health care and social support services.

You can read through the full plan right here.

“‘HealthyNYC’ is a game changer because in the wake of COVID-19, and while facing parallel and growing health crises, we know that, as a city and a nation, people are getting sicker and dying sooner than they should,” said Dr. Vasan in an official statement. “Losing years of life and of good health is a unifying challenge, and getting them back is a top priority for New York City, as well as a north star for the future of public health. This announcement sets the coordinates for our collective mission to lead longer, healthier lives, and there is perhaps no more important measure of the health of our society and our democracy.”

We stand behind officials' work and hope that the new campaign will help us not only live longer lives but healthier ones as well. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.