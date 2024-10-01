Starting today, about 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) are officially on strike, demanding "fair contracts" that include a 77% wage increase over the next six years, plus better health coverage and a ban on automated equipment. This is the first time that dockworkers at the Port of New York and New Jersey have gone on strike since 1977.

According to ABC7, although the development specifically impacts a limited number of ports in the East and Gulf coasts, the vast majority of Americans will actually feel its repercussions if things continue this way for the next few weeks.

In New York, city dwellers will have to contend with a slew of issues, including inflated prices on certain goods that are usually transported by the ILA.

Here are more details about it all:

Why are dock workers going on strike?

Members of the ILA are striking in protest of wage increase disputes and the use of automated technology across ports, which they believe violates labor contracts.

According to CNN, the dock workers' union is seeking a $5-an-hour yearly pay increase over the next six years, basically bringing the hourly wage up from $39 to $69 (that's a 77% increase).

As of press time, the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents the shipping lines, said "it had increased its offer to wage increases of more than 50% over the proposed six-year contract—"but the strikers did not agree to a deal.

What ports are being affected by the seaport strike?

Although there are competing reports regarding the number of ports affected by the strike (ABC7 claims 14 ports are involved while the Associated Press believes the number to be closer to 36), what is for certain is that the Port of New York and New Jersey, the third busiest one in the country, is part of that group.

How does the strike impact New Yorkers?

According to Gothamist, the strike could disrupt the city's supply of wine, spirits and fruits. Shipments of cars and semiconductors could also be affected.

That being said, Governor Kathy Hochul was quick to point out that a short-term strike should not be too damaging.

"People do not need to rush out to the grocery store and stockpile goods like they did during the pandemic," she said in an official statement. "We do not want to see people reach that level of anxiety, because we are not there."

When was the last dock worker strike?

The last time the ILA walked out of East and Gulf Coast ports was back in 1977, nearly 50 years ago.

"The deal that ended the strike included wage raises well above those proposed by employers, increased contributions to pension plans and steps to address the I.L.A.’s concern that new technology could cause job losses," reports the New York Times.

Clearly, things haven't changed much in half-a-decade.