New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Coney
Rendering: Courtesy of The Coney

Here is what a casino on Coney Island might actually look like

What are the chances the proposal will turn into reality?

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Talks regarding casinos opening in New York, a soon-to-be reality following last year's New York State legislature's approval for three such licenses to be given out in the area, are becoming more real.

The Coney
Rendering: Courtesy of The Coney

A group of bidders hoping to secure one such permit—The Chickasaw Nation, Lends, Thor Equities and Saratoga Casino Holdings—have just released the first renderings of a potential Coney Island casino dubbed The Coney, a complex that would include a brand-new hotel right across from the legendary Coney Island boardwalk with hopes of turning the area into a must-visit during the winter as well. 

"I get to put passion where my mouth is and do something epic by bringing economic stability to Coney Island," said Brooklyn council member Robert Cornegy Jr. to Brooklyn Paper last month. "We have such a vibrant group of locally-owned businesses that have been calling out for a year-round economic driver."

Folks currently flock to Coney Island to walk on the boardwalk and brave rides at the seasonally open Coney Island Luna Park. The gambling destination would obviously change all that as locals and tourists alike might have more of a reason to trek to Coney Island during colder, off-season months as well.

The proposal follows a number of others that have caught people's attention throughout town, including JAY-Z's attempt at opening a casino in Times Square and the perhaps unrealistic plan to build a gaming house and a Ferris Wheel right on top of the United Nations headquarters in midtown Manhattan. But who knows what will happen?

As for the next steps, the Community Advisory Committee is now evaluating all the proposals it received, although no specific time frame has yet been announced.

One thing’s for sure, though: New York may soon be home to three new casinos.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!