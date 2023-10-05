Here is what JFK Airport will look like in 2050 according to A.I.

Iceland's flagship airline, Icelandair, just released a series of images generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) tool predicting what some of the biggest airports in the United States, including our very own JFK Airport, will look like by 2050. The results are really striking.

According to an official press release, the system took into account "current patterns in technological advancements and their perceived trajectory," spewing out an incredibly futuristic photo of one of our main travel hubs.

You'll notice two giant glass dome terminals at the core of the would-be JFK, linked to the mainland by a network of roads. But the AI prediction goes a step further, also hinting at interesting (and oh-so modern-looking) aircraft designs seen taking off from... the water. Close your eyes and imagine flying out of the city from the East River in less than 30 years: petrifying.

The project also features Denver International Airport, Orlando International Airport, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Detroit Metropolitan Airport—each one looking as scarily avant-garde as the modern-day version of JFK.

Whether this is what the future actually holds is yet to be seen, but, in line with the general population's fascination with all things AI, we can't seem to take our eyes off the image.

Back to JFK's current reality, though: Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the widely praised OMNY tap-and-go payment system will finally be implemented on the JFK AirTrain starting next week.

No longer needing to whip out our MetroCards to enter the system might not be as modern-sounding as AI-related developments, but it sure is an exciting change in and of itself.