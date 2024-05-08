Here is what the Battery is going to look like in a few years

Officials broke ground on a new project that will protect the area from rising sea levels and more.

By 2026, the Battery in downtown Manhattan is going to look pretty different, courtesy of the $200 million, city-funded Battery Coastal Resilience project that broke ground earlier this week.

Part of a larger effort that seeks to protect the area from climate change-related issues—think storm surges and rising sea levels, among others—the project involves the rebuilding and raising of the wharf promenade in the Battery, which was originally constructed by in the 1940s.

"The Battery Coastal Resilience project will help protect Lower Manhattan from the stronger storms that climate change is bringing while ensuring that New Yorkers can still enjoy the beautiful green space and cultural icons that The Battery has come to be known for," said Mayor Eric Adams in an official statement.

Rendering: Courtesy of Courtesy of NYC Parks

But, there's more: the above-mentioned plans are being carried forward alongside a separate initiative, the South Battery Park City Resiliency project, that will also change the look of the neighborhood.

The latter effort will help create an integrated coastal flood risk management system along the northern border of Battery Park all the way to the Museum of Jewish Heritage. For that to happen, authorities will build an entirely new Wagner Park and surrounding pavilion, lifting the 3.5-acre destination by about ten feet and adding a new restaurant and community space to the on-site activations.

Rendering: Courtesy of Courtesy of NYC Parks

Last week, the city actually released a request for proposals (RFP) for the new eatery.

According to the document, those in charge are looking for prospective restaurant operators whose "price points are aligned with and responsive to a diverse clientele," who are looking to serve "high-quality, healthy food options" within operating hours that are "compatible with the neighborhood's character" and who will make an effort not to disturb surrounding folks with loud noises or foul odors.

Time-wise, officials are hoping that both the revamped park and the new restaurant will open by the spring of 2025.

The Battery Coastal Resilience project and the South Battery Park City Resiliency project are part of the larger Lower Manhattan Coastal Resiliency project, which will cost the city about $1.7 billion and also includes the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience and the Easy Side Coastal Resiliency project.

Clearly, the city is making an effort to step up our coastal infrastructure. Here's to hoping New Yorkers will do their part in mitigating the effects of climate change as well.