Here is why NYC residents might want to book an Airbnb outside of the city this April

The 2024 solar eclipse is happening on April 8 and areas outside of the city are in the path of totality.

In just about a month, on April 8, a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse will grace the skies of New York.

Depending on where, exactly, you'll be at the moment, you'll be able to witness up to 268 seconds of cosmic darkness—an event that will not happen in the area again for another 50-plus years.

Clearly, it's going to be very special—and people are already planning on flocking to New York to witness it, since Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse are going to be in the path of totality.

Airbnb has already released some data, naming New York among the most booked states across North America for that time frame. Even more specifically, the platform saw a nearly 900% surge in searches for our town over the solar eclipse weekend in April.

Given the fact that, as we note in our very own 2024 solar eclipse guide, areas outside of the city will guarantee a better view of the celestial event, we suggest city dwellers consider booking a stay upstate to really make the best of it all.

According to an official Airbnb report, over 20% of listings on the path of totality are still available to book in New York: 25% in Buffalo, over 40% in Rochester and 70% in Syracuse. So you've got a wide array of properties to choose from.

Just in case you can't skimp out of town, though, worry not: Governor Kathy Hochul's office has announced that, although New York City is not in the path of totality, citizens will still see about 89% coverage, which means you'll still get to partake in the awesome occurence.

Wherever you are going to be on that faithful day, you can rest assured that there will be a ton of events celebrating the occasion all around you.

In Manhattan, for example, One World Observatory will be hosting a "Total Solar Eclipse from the Top" event, where you'll get solar eclipse glasses and enjoy access to the observation deck for exclusive viewing. In Syracuse, you'll want to head to the local science museum for a slew of eclipse-adjacent activities while the Rochester Museum and Science Center is gearing up for a multi-day festival that will kick off on April 6 through 8.

It's going to be a very memorable day so plan accordingly.