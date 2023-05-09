Every New Yorker has a Century 21 story, the store's vice president of marketing says, whether that's finding the perfect suit or the dress that wows everyone at the party—and all at a discount. And if you don't have a Century 21 story yet, you'll get your chance next week as the beloved retailer reopens its doors in Lower Manhattan.

After closing and filing bankruptcy in 2020 amid the pandemic, the store will reopen its Cortland Street flagship store on Tuesday, May 16. We got a sneak peek at the store before it opens and collected a few Century 21 hacks to make the most of your shopping experience.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

Inside the store

With 100,000 square feet spread across four floors, this store at 22 Cortland Street is a shopper's paradise. The newly reopened flagship sits in the exact same location as its predecessor, right across from the World Trade Center. Pre-pandemic, the Lower Manhattan store welcomed 12,000-15,000 shoppers every single day, according to Teresa Rodriguez, Century 21 NYC's vice president of marketing.

Starting from the basement level, you’ll find shoes, luggage and kids’ clothing. On the main level, there’s a wide array of handbags (including YSL and Louis Vuitton), sunglasses (including Raybans), fragrances and belts. Keep climbing the escalator and you’ll get to the women’s floor on two, then the men’s floor on three. Rodriguez calls it “a huge treasure hunt in-store.”

Brands include Fendi, Chloe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Halston, Cult Gaia, Kensie, Ecco, Vince, Camper, Kappa, Obey, Hugo Boss, Fila, Moschino, Michael Kors and more. Plus, there's a spotlight on emerging and New York-based designers including Blank, Suburban Riot, GREATS, N. Philanthropy and DH New York. The list of designers changes frequently.

"Everything in the store is discounted. Nothing is full price," Rodriguez said.

How exactly? Rodriguez credits the relationships the store's buyers have cultivated with vendors.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

Century 21's NYC history

Those relationships with vendors have been a priority since Century 21 opened in the early 1960s. The Gindi family launched the store just before the World's Fair was slated to come to New York City. Century 21's founders wanted to help New Yorkers live better by selling in-demand designer goods at a discount. The retailer focused on known designer products that you'd see for full price at other retailers; that ethos continues today.

Over the years, Century 21 expanded to 14 total stores, all of which shuttered during the pandemic. The only other time the flagship store had closed was during the September 11 terrorist attacks when the store sustained damage.

As the store reopens now, Rodriguez thinks of it as a return to normalcy, especially as so many brick-and-mortar retail stores have closed. The refreshed store features a slightly different logo, removing the words "department store" and adding "NYC."

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

The grand opening event

The doors officially open at noon on Tuesday, May 16. In addition to shopping, look for NYC-themed snacks, portraits by fashion illustrator Izak Zenou, a personalization station with NYC-themed patches and pins, and a runway-inspired photo booth. Get there early for some special discounts and deals.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

A few Century 21 Hacks

If the store's as busy as it was pre-pandemic, you'll want these hacks to make your shopping experience a little easier.