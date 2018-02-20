Here’s everything you should know about getting tickets to Frozen on Broadway

It’s been nearly five years since the earworm “Let It Go” burrowed its way into our brains (regardless of whether you’ve seen the animated movie Frozen or not, you likely know the chorus to the tune). Starting February 22, it’s making its triumphant return—this time with a Broadway debut.

Arriving at the St. James Theatre, Frozen the musical begins previews on Thursday and has its opening night slated for March 22. Whether you’re bringing along youths who enjoy singing snowmen or you want to go admire the Nordic-inspired embroidery on the costumes, you’re going to want to get tickets now.

Disregarding warm weather, performances for this spring and summer are already selling out. We have plenty of tickets for you right here, but you might have to try several sources to find a seat on a particular date. The official Frozen website itself even warns that you should search in August or later to find the best availability. You can also check Ticketmaster, Broadway.com and Ticket Network to find the tickets you want on your preferred dates.

Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg just to see Olaf? You can try your luck in the show's ticket lottery for one or two $30 seats. Entries will be accepted until 11am on the day prior to the show and winners will be notified by text message or email at around 12:30pm. You’ll have until 10pm the night before the performance to buy your tickets, and you can get up to two additional lottery entries by tweeting or posting on Facebook when you enter. Right now, the lottery is open for performances from February 22 through March 3.

Frozen is also one of the few Broadway shows that allows you to exchange your tickets for another date if you can’t make it, as long as you bought your tickets through Ticketmaster or the box office.

