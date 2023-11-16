New York
Timeout

New York Public Library
Photograph: Shutterstock

Most NYC libraries will now be closed on Sundays

The development is a result of mid-year budget cuts.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
We're sad to report that, following Mayor Eric Adams' announcement regarding mid-year budget cuts to city funding, a vast number of local libraries will have to change their operational hours, some even officially slashing weekend service. 

“Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library and The New York Public Library regret to announce that as a result of mid-year budget cuts, we must eliminate seven-day service across the city, including ending Sunday service at the vast majority of branches that currently offer it,” reads a joint statement by the three institutions. “We also will be reducing spending on library materials, programming, and building maintenance and repairs.”

Unfortunately, given the fact that more cuts are expected to be implemented, library lovers should brace for even deeper service impacts. 

"We know how much New Yorkers rely on the vital resources we provide, and we remain committed to meeting their needs as best as we can," reads the statement.

The development isn't a surprising one. In fact, earlier this year, libraries across town held rallies to protest the $36.2 million in proposed city-wide reductions.

Other city agencies have been impacted by the news as well, including the sanitation department and the police. 

Below, find more details about specific changes in hours:

New York Public Library

Sunday service will be eliminated in all locations that currently offer it starting November 26. These include:

Bronx Library Center (Bronx)

Grand Concourse (Bronx)

Parkchester (Bronx)

Stephen A. Schwarzman Building (Manhattan)

SNFL (Manhattan)

Jefferson Market (Manhattan)

Washington Heights (Manhattan)

Todt Hill–Westerleigh (Staten Island)

Queens Public Library

Sunday service will be eliminated at two locations starting November 26. These include:

Central Library (Jamaica)

Flushing Library

Brooklyn Public Library

Sunday service will be eliminated at all locations that currently offer it starting December 17. These include:

Borough Park

Brooklyn Heights

Central

Greenpoint

Kings Highway

Macon

Midwood

New Lots

