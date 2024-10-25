Here’s how to get 50% off your Lyft ride to your polling station on Election Day

Lyft is helping voters get to the polls a little easier on Election Day, November 5.

You can score a 50% discount (up to $10) on your trip to your polling location by preloading the code, VOTE24, on your Lyft app on or before November 5. The code is valid from 5am to 10pm and can be used on a rideshare, bikeshare or scooter ride.

“Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote,” said Jerry Golden, Lyft Chief Policy Officer, in a statement. “Our Voting Access Program reflects our commitment to being a force for good, and we’re proud to encourage riders and drivers to exercise their fundamental right to vote, regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation.”

It turns out Lyft has helped more than 3 million go vote and this year, it’s promising to grow its ride volume to the polls by 25%.

Something cute for your Lyft app—On Election Day, the app will feature a special election-themed take over, including a new home screen and election-themed icons and messaging. When a rider applies the Election Day ride code, the app will light up with red, white and blue confetti to celebrate their participation in our democracy.

Happy voting, people!