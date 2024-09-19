We are 46 days away from the 2024 United States presidential election, so it's time to get down to business and do all of your research before casting your ballot.

Overwhelmed? That's why we are here.

Below, find a guide to this year's presidential election—from how to locate your polling place to what, exactly, we'll all be voting for.

How can I register to vote and what is the deadline?

You can register online, in person at your local election office or by mail by October 26.

You can request a registration form by mail here or by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE.

When can I vote?

Tuesday, November 5, from 6am to 9pm.

But early voting is between October 26 and November 3. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Absentee applications must be postmarked by November 5 and you can apply for one in person by October 26.

How can I vote?

In person: You can find your polling site here.

Mail-in ballot/Absentee ballot:

Apply online or email your application in PDF format to Apply4Absentee@

Fax your application to 212-487-5349

Mail it to your local borough office

Call 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692)

What do I need to vote?

If you've voted in New York before, you won't need to provide an ID to vote.

If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail and didn't provide a copy of your ID with your registration, you may need to show ID to vote. (Acceptable forms include: a current and valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents that shows your name and address.)

Voters without ID: if you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote an affidavit ballot.

How will I know that my mail-in ballot is counted?

The Board of Elections now has an online ballot tracker, which you can use by putting in your confirmation code and last name. It’s not a guarantee but at least you can keep track of your ballot.

And if you don't want to mail in your ballot, you can drop it off at your poll site or your local Board of Elections office. The drop-off box will be red, white and blue with instructions that say “drop off your absentee ballot here.”

What’s on the ballot this year?

President

U.S. Senate New York

New York State City Civil Court

New York Supreme Court

Equal Protection of Law Amendment

You can see who specifically is on your ballot this year at ballotpedia.com.