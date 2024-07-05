Subscribe
Here’s how to score a $79 flight between New York and Iceland right now

And $98 tickets to select European cities, but you’ve got to do it before July 8.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
The Reynisfjara beach near Vik in Southern Iceland
Photograph: Shutterstock
Planning your fall trip to Europe just got easier. 

Play Airlines just dropped a deal for $79, one-way tickets to Iceland and tickets to London, Paris, Dublin or Berlin starting at $98—if you book by Monday, July 8.

RECOMMENDED: JFK is changing its Uber and Lyft pickup locations this summer

The cool thing is that if you fly to London, Paris, Dublin or Berlin, you can add a stopover in Iceland and stay for up to 10 days at no extra cost.

The catch? The deal only works for travel between September and December 2024 and you’ve got to fly out of New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, which is about an hour and a half north of the city.

If you don’t know, Play Airlines is a low-cost Icelandic airline that operates a fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft. You can read reviews of travelers’ experiences on airlinequality.com.

Get booking!

