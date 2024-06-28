JFK is changing its Uber and Lyft pickup locations this summer

On a regular day, getting anywhere from JFK is a bit of a headache—and things are about to get even more complicated when catching an Uber or Lyft from the travel hub.

Anticipating a record number of passengers during a time of ongoing major construction, JFK will temporarily move the ride-share pickup area for passengers arriving at Terminal 4, which primarily services Delta and JetBlue, requiring them to actually take a shuttle to reach the designated zone.

According to Travel and Leisure, only during peak travel hours between noon and 2am, folks will have to exit the airport, get on the ride-share shuttle scheduled to operate every one-to-two minutes and meet their driver at one of a few different pickup areas marked with codes like "M1" and "K2."

Outside those scheduled times, your ride will be able to meet you at the terminal as usual. Yellow taxis will also continue operating as usual.

The new process will only affect arriving passengers: if you're catching a flight from Terminal 4, you will still be able to get dropped off by the door.

The changes are in reaction to renovation work at the airport, which is currently undergoing a $19 billion redevelopment that will add two brand new terminals and a new roadway network that will completely transform the old hub.

As the changes will not be completed until 2026, passengers should expect additional adjustments, specifically targeting parking and pickup/dropoff procedures.

While scrambling to leave JFK and likely complaining about the extra travel time, keep in mind that a brand-new, beautiful, more convenient (hopefully) airport is just a few years away!