Here’s how you can elect NYC’s next dog mayor

If you’ve ever experienced the true chaos of March Madness or the excitement of the Olympic Games, chances are you’ve heard of—or even filled out—their almost-just-as-exciting sporting brackets. But have you ever heard of the New York City Honorary Dog Mayor election bracket?

This summer, 16 “canine-didates” are running for NYC’s next honorary dog mayor. Sally the Basset Hound, the current dog mayor, is stepping down after being elected in 2022. Having beaten Riley the Golden Retriever, Sally held strong for her two-year term in office but has now decided to pass the baton. This means it is officially time to elect a new NYC dog mayor.

On Wednesday, July 31, Puccini the Yorkiepoo and Mello the Samoyoed will go up against each other. Puccini lives in Hell’s Kitchen and runs with the campaign slogan “Pawsitively Puccini,” stating in an Instagram post, “As a dog, I know our city’s streets, parks, and treats like the back of my paw. I promise to make our community a better place for all species!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honorary NYC Dog Mayor (@dogmayornyc)

VERSUS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshmello the Samoyed 🐻‍❄️ (@mello_thesamoyed)

They are the second pairing going head to head, with Pepper the Mini Chocolate Dachshund knocking out Zayla the Rottweiler just last week. Other dog candidates that have yet to hit the polls hail from all five boroughs, including Upper East-Sider Shayna the Coton de Tulear.

Don’t fret if you check out these pups’ social media accounts and find they have more followers than you, as it’s a prerequisite for the honorary mayor title. With plenty of followers and impressive award-filled resumes, these furry friends are more than qualified for the job.

Voting occurs each Wednesday from midnight to midnight, with polls on the @dogmayornyc Instagram stories, as well as their Facebook and Twitter accounts. The final vote goes down on November 4th.