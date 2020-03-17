Here’s how you can foster a pet while working from home

If you’re anything like me, you may have considered fostering a pet in the past only to ask yourself some tough questions, like: “How will I take care of it while I’m at the office during the day?” and “Will it be too hard to plan my nights out around getting home to take care of a pet?”

Well… needless to say, those hypothetical problems have now most likely been solved for you! So if you’re spending a lot more time than usual at home these days, why not consider fostering a dog or cat in need?

Best Friends in New York is currently doing a big push around finding temporary foster parents in NYC, especially since fewer people will now be coming in to adopt pets. Specifically, they’re looking for people who can come by to pick up animals directly from vet partners around the boroughs.

You can choose the type of animal you’d like to foster—from large and small dogs to kittens, nursing mothers and adult cats.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, the first step is to complete an online volunteer profile at volunteers.bestfriends.org. You can find out more about the process here, including some guidelines on expedited on-boarding for emergency fosters in this time of need. Check out this list for some more places to inquire about fostering a pet in the city.

Just think: A week from now, an adorable cat or dog could be providing you some much-needed company (while also absolutely interrupting all of your working-from-home video calls.)