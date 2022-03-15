Here's how you can get a free tree in NYC this spring

About 2,000 trees are going to be given away in April and May.

This concrete jungle could stand to gain some more trees. Luckily, the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is giving away 2,000 trees throughout the five boroughs this April and May!

Those who register in advance here will be able to pick up one of several native tree species, including Serviceberry, River Birch, Hornbeam, Hackberry, Redbud, Persimmon, Eastern Red Cedar, Sweetbay Magnolia, Black Gum, Black Cherry and Swamp White Oak.

Below are the dates and locations where you can pick up your tree!

Photograph: courtesy New York Restoration Project