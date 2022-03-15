New York
Timeout

New York Restoration Project free trees
Photograph: courtesy of New York Restoration Project

Here's how you can get a free tree in NYC this spring

About 2,000 trees are going to be given away in April and May.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
This concrete jungle could stand to gain some more trees. Luckily, the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is giving away 2,000 trees throughout the five boroughs this April and May!

Those who register in advance here will be able to pick up one of several native tree species, including Serviceberry, River Birch, Hornbeam, Hackberry, Redbud, Persimmon, Eastern Red Cedar, Sweetbay Magnolia, Black Gum, Black Cherry and Swamp White Oak.

Below are the dates and locations where you can pick up your tree!

Tree giveaway locations
Photograph: courtesy New York Restoration Project

In 2010, NYRP started the very popular free tree giveaways with NYC Parks as part of the MillionTreesNYC initiative. While that project finished in 2015, the annual tree giveaway program continued with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021. This year marks the return of the giveaway and a return to NYRP's mission of combating the climate crisis, with the financial support of Bloomberg Philanthropies. Trees provide shade, create wildlife habitat, reduce temperatures, improve air quality and mitigate stormwater run-off.

"Our trees are the lungs of our city, and we applaud NYRP for their commitment to greening with this yearly native tree giveaway to New Yorkers," said New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "As the stewards of the city’s urban forest, we welcome the expansion of its canopy in any way possible, and every bit helpsprivate property owners can make a positive impact on our urban canopy by adding a tree to their back or front yards where feasible."

