Sansho Scott & Yvonne TNT/BFA.coMichael Kors, Matthew Carmody

Celebs share their favorite local haunts at Hulaween 2021

Time Out hit the green carpet at New York Restoration Project's annual event to get recs from Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone and more.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Last night, one of NYC’s biggest annual Halloween parties, the Hulaween charity event benefiting New York Restoration Project, took over Cipriani South Street for a glam throwback event paying homage to Studio 54. In another sign New York is officially back, the kick-off to Halloweekend saw artists, celebs and activists celebrating the local organization’s work with a spooky, retro “Boogie Frights” vibe. 

Mario Cantone was on hand to emcee the evening which also featured a costume contest judged by Michael Kors and live performance by Gloria Gaynor. (Bette Midler, who founded the organization, was unable to attend due to pre-production on Hocus Pocus 2, but she still beamed in virtually.) Time Out hit up the green carpet before the event to get some local recs from the crowd celebrating the city's big comeback. 

Celebs share their favorite local "haunts"

Mario Cantone
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Mario Cantone

“I love Charlie Palmer. I love Bar Benno. I miss Esca—that was one of my favorite restaurants in the world. Oh, Cull and Pistol down in Chelsea Market. The oysters!”

Gloria Gaynor
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Gloria Gaynor

Carmine’s. The food is wonderful, the reception is wonderful every time we go there. The family atmosphere. It’s just a great place to go, and I always take home leftovers and I always eat them.”

Gina Naomi Baez
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Gina Naomi Baez

“I have to say because I’m a hardcore Swiftie: Cornelia Street. If you just go to Cornelia Street, it’s such a vibe. I love it.”

Lynn Kelly
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Lynn Kelly

“You’re asking me to choose amongst my children, I’ve lived here my whole life! Parks: I love the sunset in Red Hook, I love walking on the boardwalk in Staten Island on South Beach, I love the Target Bronx Community Garden for NYRP.”

Antoni Porowski
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Antoni Porowski

“I just had the best vegan meal—I’m not vegan, but I try to go plant-based—at Sona. Unbelievable. It’s on 20th Street and does traditional and very modern Indian food, and it blew my freaking mind.”

Krysta Rodriguez
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Krysta Rodriguez

“I’m nervous to tell people about it because then they might go... but my favorite place to go is ROKC which is up in Harlem. It’s ramen, oysters and amazing cocktails.”

Tinkerbelle The Dog, Belle and Sam Carrell
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Tinkerbelle The Dog, Belle and Sam Carrell

“Madison Square Park because I’ve got pups! That’s their haunt because everyone knows them there.”

Sophie Von Haselberg
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Sophie Von Haselberg

Old Town on 18th Street. Great burger and all the beers you could ever want.”

Kim Petras
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Kim Petras

“I love this Chinese restaurant called Grand Sichuan, I always go there to get soup dumplings. So that’s probably one of my favorite places that I always go to. Also Prince Street Pizza is a New York classic but they don’t need much help.”

Thorgy Thor
Photograph: Fareez Giga

Thorgy Thor

Indochine. I can’t wait to go back. They’ve been such a great amazing establishment over the years supporting LGBTQ+ and their cuisine is incredible.”

