Celebs share their favorite local haunts at Hulaween 2021

Mario Cantone
“I love Charlie Palmer. I love Bar Benno. I miss Esca—that was one of my favorite restaurants in the world. Oh, Cull and Pistol down in Chelsea Market. The oysters!”
Get us in your inbox
🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!
Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!
Time Out hit the green carpet at New York Restoration Project's annual event to get recs from Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone and more.
Last night, one of NYC’s biggest annual Halloween parties, the Hulaween charity event benefiting New York Restoration Project, took over Cipriani South Street for a glam throwback event paying homage to Studio 54. In another sign New York is officially back, the kick-off to Halloweekend saw artists, celebs and activists celebrating the local organization’s work with a spooky, retro “Boogie Frights” vibe.
RECOMMENDED: The best Halloween events in NYC in 2021
Mario Cantone was on hand to emcee the evening which also featured a costume contest judged by Michael Kors and live performance by Gloria Gaynor. (Bette Midler, who founded the organization, was unable to attend due to pre-production on Hocus Pocus 2, but she still beamed in virtually.) Time Out hit up the green carpet before the event to get some local recs from the crowd celebrating the city's big comeback.
“I love Charlie Palmer. I love Bar Benno. I miss Esca—that was one of my favorite restaurants in the world. Oh, Cull and Pistol down in Chelsea Market. The oysters!”
“Carmine’s. The food is wonderful, the reception is wonderful every time we go there. The family atmosphere. It’s just a great place to go, and I always take home leftovers and I always eat them.”
“I have to say because I’m a hardcore Swiftie: Cornelia Street. If you just go to Cornelia Street, it’s such a vibe. I love it.”
“You’re asking me to choose amongst my children, I’ve lived here my whole life! Parks: I love the sunset in Red Hook, I love walking on the boardwalk in Staten Island on South Beach, I love the Target Bronx Community Garden for NYRP.”
“I just had the best vegan meal—I’m not vegan, but I try to go plant-based—at Sona. Unbelievable. It’s on 20th Street and does traditional and very modern Indian food, and it blew my freaking mind.”
“I’m nervous to tell people about it because then they might go... but my favorite place to go is ROKC which is up in Harlem. It’s ramen, oysters and amazing cocktails.”
“Madison Square Park because I’ve got pups! That’s their haunt because everyone knows them there.”
“Old Town on 18th Street. Great burger and all the beers you could ever want.”
“I love this Chinese restaurant called Grand Sichuan, I always go there to get soup dumplings. So that’s probably one of my favorite places that I always go to. Also Prince Street Pizza is a New York classic but they don’t need much help.”
“Indochine. I can’t wait to go back. They’ve been such a great amazing establishment over the years supporting LGBTQ+ and their cuisine is incredible.”