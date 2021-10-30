Celebs share their favorite local haunts at Hulaween 2021

Time Out hit the green carpet at New York Restoration Project's annual event to get recs from Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone and more.

Last night, one of NYC’s biggest annual Halloween parties, the Hulaween charity event benefiting New York Restoration Project, took over Cipriani South Street for a glam throwback event paying homage to Studio 54. In another sign New York is officially back, the kick-off to Halloweekend saw artists, celebs and activists celebrating the local organization’s work with a spooky, retro “Boogie Frights” vibe.

RECOMMENDED: The best Halloween events in NYC in 2021



Mario Cantone was on hand to emcee the evening which also featured a costume contest judged by Michael Kors and live performance by Gloria Gaynor. (Bette Midler, who founded the organization, was unable to attend due to pre-production on Hocus Pocus 2, but she still beamed in virtually.) Time Out hit up the green carpet before the event to get some local recs from the crowd celebrating the city's big comeback.