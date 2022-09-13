Here’s how you can ride NYC’s vintage trains this weekend

The trains are some of the oldest rolling stock in the U.S.

The New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains is back again this weekend, offering New Yorkers the chance to ride historic trains through the city.

On Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, you can hop on and off four historic trains from the Transit Museum’s vintage fleet at the Brighton Beach station B/Q platforms.

“The New York Transit Museum is delighted to announce the return of the Parade of Trains!” the museum said in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate to have some of the oldest rolling stock in the U.S. that still rolls and what better way to ensure that remains the case then to bring our beloved vintage fleet to the rails in Brighton Beach. The Parade of Trains, one of our favorite events, is such a special opportunity for people from every generation to travel back in time by traveling on one of the museum trains, and all for a swipe of your MetroCard or an OMNY tap!”

The best part about taking a journey on the vintage trains is experiencing how New Yorkers commuted around the city decades ago by sitting on those old seats, holding onto the old straps and handrails and reading the vintage advertisements.

All you need to do is head to Brighton Beach station B/Q platforms, which will be the sole terminus for all rides, which will be roundtrip to Kings Highway and back (a 20-minute ride). You’ll only be able to get on and off the trains at the Brighton Beach station, where you’ll wait no more than 15 minutes between shuttle rides.

Admission is free with a MetroCard swipe or OMNY tap, so head out in your vintage duds for a fun and free day out!