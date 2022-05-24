New York
Bryant Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here's the full line-up of Bryant Park's beloved free movie nights

This year's screenings celebrate the beauty of sequels.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
One of the city's most popular summertime pursuits, free Bryant Park Movie Nights, is officially back for the season—and this year's lineup is looking stellar.

Kicking off on June 13, the beloved outdoor screenings will take place every Monday for 10 weeks. The lawn opens at 5pm but the films won't start until 8pm.

This year's presentations will focus on the beauty of movie sequels, so do expect a lot of "part twos" in the schedule, which we reproduce below:

June 13th: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
June 20th: Creed II
June 27th: Hairspray
July 4th: Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation
July 11th: Wayne’s World 2
July 18th: Scream 2
July 25th: Beverly Hills Cop II
August 1st: Star Trek: First Contact
August 8th: Grease 2

As is the case every year, you're encouraged to bring your own blanket, but you can also buy one at the park directly. There are no dogs allowed in the area and neither are chairs or tables. It will just be you under the beautiful New York City skyline, watching a great flick and snacking on food you bought from a selection of vendors curated by Hester Street Fair.

As mentioned earlier, these are very popular events—so do plan to get there early and expect a lot of people to be there as well. With the announcement of the lineup, we can officially say that summer in New York as begun!

