Here’s the full lineup for the 2024 Forest Hills Stadium concert series

Music festival season is basically upon us and, not to add to your stress, but the Forest Hills Stadium 2024 concert lineup in Queens is looking pretty awesome—so you might want to add a lot of shows to your must-attend list.

Although some of the 30 acts scheduled to perform on-site have yet to be announced, the currently-available list of shows is already very exciting, spanning a vast variety of genres. Among the performers are Pitbull, Tiesto, Kings of Leon, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Avett Brothers, The National and more.

The 2024 Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival will also be held on-site, on May 11 and 12, and tickets for it are already available right here.

Photograph: Bryan Kwon

In addition to the great lineup of acts, Forest Hills Stadium proves to be a worthy destination in and of itself.

First built in 1923 as the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, the venue started hosting concerts in the 1960s, welcoming some of the most famous acts in the history of music, including Bob Dyland, the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand, to name just a few.

In 2013, the stadium finally underwent a bunch of renovations and upgrades, making it the ideal venue for the likes of Dolly Parton, Drake and Mumford and Sons, making this year's list of acts that much more exciting.

Below, find the schedule for the 2024 performances at Forest Hills Stadium, with more to come in the upcoming weeks: