Here’s the full lineup for the Forest Hills Stadium Centennial concert series

A season of incredible shows is before us at Forest Hills Stadium!

Today, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens released its lineup for its 2023 Centennial season, and it includes some must-see acts like Kevin Hart, Dave Matthews Band, Soccer Mommy, Fall Out Boy, Arctic Monkeys, Duran Duran, Weezer, Future Islands, The Strokes, Angel Olsen and more.

The new season will feature 30 music and comedy performances, representing the “most diverse and exciting list of performances yet,” according to a press release. It’s no coincidence that such a great lineup has been made this year—it’s the stadium’s 100-year anniversary.

Over its history, Forest Hills Stadium has hosted huge moments in sports and entertainment including notable concerts of the 1960s and ’70s, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles (it’s where they landed their helicopter on the grass courts), Jimi Hendrix (who opened for The Monkees) and Bob Dylan (immediately followed his appearance at The Newport Folk Festival).

Photograph: Bryan Kwon Photos, courtesy of Forest Hills Stadium

“We’ve come a long way since that first show with our brothers in arms Mumford and Sons, who bravely stepped up to play the opening night back in 2013,” said Mike Luba, the executive responsible for the stadium’s rehabilitation who produces concerts at the venue in coordination with The Bowery Presents. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to ride along with the stadium crew, the hundreds of artists, our invaluable community neighbors and partners as well as the over 1 million folks who have found their way out to the magic oasis of a stadium smack in the middle of Queens.”

Below is the full lineup for this year’s Forest Hills Stadium concert season:

Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival Promiseland: Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21

Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane (LIVE), Ocula: Saturday, June 3

Kevin Hart: Sunday, June 4

Dave Matthews Band: Friday, June 9

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival: Shane Gillis, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Rosebud Baker: Wednesday, June 14

Re:SET (LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, L’RAIN & More): Friday, June 16

Re:SET (boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange): Saturday, June 17

Re:SET (Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé): Sunday, June 18

Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin: Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24

The Smile, Robert Stillman: Friday, July 7

Two Friends, Matoma, NOTD, Deerock: Saturday, July 8t

Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor: Thursday, July 13

Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy: Thursday, July 27

Louis Tomlinson: Saturday, July 29

Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play: Tuesday, August 1

Rock The Bells Festival: Saturday, August 5

Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram: Saturday, August 12

Jason Mraz & His Superband with The New York Pops: Thursday, August 17

The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland: Saturday, August 19

Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.: Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9

Cigarettes After Sex: Friday, September 15

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival: Sunday, September 17

Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bastille: Friday, September 22

Sylvan Esso, Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul: Friday, September 29

Jungle: Saturday, September 30



Save this graphic below to your phone so you don’t miss getting tickets on time!

Graphic: courtesy of Forest Hills Stadium

Forest Hills is home to incredible food options, including Greek cuisine from Nick’s Bistro, meat, vegetarian and vegan hoagies and more from Stacked Sandwich Shop, slow-cooked brisket and pork from Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, as well as Mexican Ice and sweet treats from Brooklyn-based La NewYorkina. But there’s no need to worry about grabbing dinner before a show at Forest Hills Stadium, it’ll have a “diverse and delicious collection” of vendors spread out over its grass tennis court concourse.

The stadium’s Speakeasy Suites are back this year too for groups between eight and 50.

Tickets to Forest Hills Stadium shows are available through AXS, but head to foresthillsstadium.com to make your purchase and find more information.