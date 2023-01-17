The Governors Ball 2023 lineup has been announced and it’s amazing

[title]
Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held in a new location this year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Tickets for the show, which runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, will go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10am for fan early access (sign up to get on the list at GovBall.com). There's also special presale starting today for Citi cardmembers. Here's all the ticketing info. More than 60 artists will perform at the festival; we've got the full list below.
RECOMMENDED: Your Governors Ball 2022 Guide
Founders Entertainment made the announcement today, calling it "one of the Governors Ball Music Festival’s biggest announcements in the New York City born and bred festival’s history." This is the twelfth edition of the highly anticipated summer show.
After two years at Citi Field, the show is heading to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The new location will offer multiple transit options, including the 7 train and the LIRR. Music lovers can hang out under shady trees and dance in grassy fields for this weekend of music.
The beloved Queens Night Market will bring a host of Night Market favorites to the 2023 festival as vendors, offering a true taste of Queens. Young local musicians will perform at the festival to put future stars in the spotlight. Plus, local nonprofits will also be involved in the festival, with more details to be announced.
This year, the festival will offer GA+ tickets featuring access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating and its own exclusive bar, food vendors and water refill stations. The GA+ lounge will also include a dedicated concierge for GA+ ticket holders to assist with their festival needs. VIP and Platinum ticket options will also be available, featuring their own exclusive lounges and viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bars and food vendors, concierge, storage lockers and mobile charging units, premium entrance and other amenities.
"Words can't express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we've been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come," Tom Russell, co-founder and partner at Founders Entertainment said in a statement.
And now without further ado, here's the full 2023 Governors Ball lineup:
Full Governors Ball 2023 lineup:
Friday, June 9:
Lizzo
Lil Uzi Vert
HAIM
Diplo
Omar Apollo
Kim Petras
Eladio Carrión
Joey Bada$$
Davido
070 Shake
Tai Verdes
Saba
Alexander 23
PJ Morton
MICHELLE
Maxo Kream
KayCyy
Matt Maltese
Awfbeat
School of Rock Queens
PhatJazz
Saturday, June 10:
ODESZA
Lil Baby
aespa
Rina Sawayama
Lauv
Oliver Tree
Finneas
Kenny Beats
Koffee
Snail Mail
Amber Mark
Syd
Suki Waterhouse
KennyHoopla
Lovejoy
EVAN GIIA
Sarah Kinsley
Flipturn
The Amazons
Zolita
Sunday, June 11:
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Nas X
Giveon
Sofi Tukker
Pusha T
girl in red
Central Cee
Tems
PinkPantheress
Black Midi
Sabrina Claudio
LÉON
Phony Ppl
Cat Burns
Maude Latour
Coast Contra
Charlie Burg
Ella Jane
Haiku Hands
School of Rock Brooklyn