The Governors Ball 2023 lineup has been announced and it’s amazing

Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held in a new location this year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Tickets for the show, which runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, will go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10am for fan early access (sign up to get on the list at GovBall.com). There's also special presale starting today for Citi cardmembers. Here's all the ticketing info. More than 60 artists will perform at the festival; we've got the full list below.

RECOMMENDED: Your Governors Ball 2022 Guide

Photograph: Courtesy of Governors Ball

Founders Entertainment made the announcement today, calling it "one of the Governors Ball Music Festival’s biggest announcements in the New York City born and bred festival’s history." This is the twelfth edition of the highly anticipated summer show.

After two years at Citi Field, the show is heading to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The new location will offer multiple transit options, including the 7 train and the LIRR. Music lovers can hang out under shady trees and dance in grassy fields for this weekend of music.

The beloved Queens Night Market will bring a host of Night Market favorites to the 2023 festival as vendors, offering a true taste of Queens. Young local musicians will perform at the festival to put future stars in the spotlight. Plus, local nonprofits will also be involved in the festival, with more details to be announced.

This year, the festival will offer GA+ tickets featuring access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating and its own exclusive bar, food vendors and water refill stations. The GA+ lounge will also include a dedicated concierge for GA+ ticket holders to assist with their festival needs. VIP and Platinum ticket options will also be available, featuring their own exclusive lounges and viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bars and food vendors, concierge, storage lockers and mobile charging units, premium entrance and other amenities.

"Words can't express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we've been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come," Tom Russell, co-founder and partner at Founders Entertainment said in a statement.

And now without further ado, here's the full 2023 Governors Ball lineup:

Full Governors Ball 2023 lineup:

Friday, June 9:

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10:

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn