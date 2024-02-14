We know how people with a significant other are going to spend today–cuddled up with someone who adores them, most likely—but for the rest of us, it’s kind of just a regular Wednesday. Being single in New York on a day like this can feel particularly harrowing when you see people with bouquets on the streets or all those Valentine’s Day ads, and for some, it can all be a reminder of how everyone else is having better relationship success. But it can also be a day when you redirect all that energy we’re told is supposed to be funneled towards a love interest into ourselves or our friends (because, let’s be honest, we don’t have a choice!).

Whether you’re planning to go to a singles speed dating event, dance the night away in Brooklyn surrounded by hundreds of other single people, or simply lay in bed with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s from the corner deli, we asked seven uncuffed New Yorkers what they’re planning to do today.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do for Valentine’s Day in NYC

Troy Kowalchuk, 27, Publicist

Photograph: Courtesy of Troy Kowalchuk

“I almost always forget Valentine’s Day when it comes around but this year, I’ll be going on a dinner date with one of my closest friends savoring some margaritas and treating myself to something lathered in chocolate. He’ll meet my new cat and we’ll close the night with finding whatever last-minute party I can flirt my way onto the guest list for.”

Sidney Bechet Blanchard, 25, Artist

“This is my first Valentine’s being single in eight years, so my parents are flying to New York today just to take me out to dinner at Lafayette in the Lower East Side so we can people-watch and find me another hot fashion boy. It’s a bittersweet feeling being single on Valentine’s Day for the first time in almost a decade but having my parents come is really sweet and my ex still dropped off pink roses, a chai iced tea, and chocolate croissant to me this morning.”

Victor Leonard, 27, Fashion PR manager

“Drinking a bottle of Merlot and doing a post-NYFW deep clean.”

Mikaela Berry, 28, Writer

Photograph: Courtesy of Mikaela Berry

“My other single friend and I are going to hang! We don’t know exactly what we’re doing but we do know we don’t wanna wallow and be alone in the house bored so we’re either going to get matching tattoos of theatre seats because we’re both theatre kids or see a play and then get drunk.”

Michael Muon, 28, DJ

“Going to try not to think about my ex and I invited a guy I met on Grindr to have take out at my place. Yeah, it’s the first time we’re meeting. And then I’m going to a work event after.”

Demetrius Winn, 26, Digital Marketing Coordinator

“Since I spend almost every Valentine’s Day asking myself ‘why are you single?’ I usually use it as a day to pamper myself for better or worse. Part of it is a desire to treat myself with the kindness and love I know I deserve, while the other part of it is this desire to rectify the things I feel are wrong with me. Potentially because of some desire to be more desirable. There’s duality in that I think. Today, Im’ trying to step away from that. But the one thing I do wanna do for myself is get a heart-shaped tooth gem, and I’m probably going to buy my roommates flowers and their favorite snacks.”

Catherine Mhloyi, 28, Influencer

“I’m throwing a party at my house called ‘Saints and Sinners’ for my single friends. I know a lot of people who just got out of relationships and I’ve always had a complicated relationship to Valentine’s Day so I wanted to do something to lift our spirits. Sometimes people make it seem like it’s stupid to be sad on Valentine’s Day, but it’s totally ok to have feelings about not being partnered, to embrace that and just get it out of your system. Romantic love is not the only love, and the love we have with our friends should also be celebrated.”