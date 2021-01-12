The best things to do on Valentine’s Day in NYC
Drink, dance and fall in love at these incredible Valentine's Day in NYC events
You know what’s not sexy? Waiting until the very last minute to snag tickets for these awesome Valentine’s Day events. Whether you love or hate Cupid's holiday, we’ve put together a list of the best things to do on Valentine’s day, including romantic restaurants, shows and the most romantic things to do to get you in the mood—or not!
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC
Best things to do on Valentine’s Day in NYC
1. 'Moonstruck' viewing at Parklife
Enjoy a movie and a meal at Parklife's Outdoor Cinema on Saturday, February 13. Moonstruck, starring Cher, will be playing and the menu includes tacos and cocktails. For Outdoor Cinema reservation requests, please email hey@parklifebk.com. There's onlya limited number of reservation requests, so we may not be able to accommodate all requests.
2. Love in Times Square
Thousands of couples' plans for weddings were upended in 2020, but what if you could tie the not at the Crossroads of the World? You can. The Times Square Alliance is once again holding its "Love in Times Square" wedding event that couples can register for for a chance to get hitched on Valentine’s Day in a safe, socially distanced ceremony right in the heart of Times Square. Ceremonies will take place near the Thirteenth Annual Heart Design, "Love Letters." Couples who intend to be married in Times Square must follow all New York State laws to secure a marriage license. They will also have to provide at least 2 witnesses on the day of the ceremony.
3. “A Love Greens" in Park Slope themed Valentine’s Market
Park Slope is getting in the mood with "A Love Greens" Valentine’s Market by Closiist, featuring sustainable, eco-friendly products including items like a smudging and clearing kit, chocolate roses infused with cardamom, fine solid cologne, tie bars and earrings made from recycled circuit boards, gift sets, organic rose and coconut milk vegan bath soaks, wall mounted stem vases, wooden eyewear, magnetic expressions in recycled bottle caps, mismatched alligator and flamingo earrings, fire hose bracelets, soap, and more. The market will be at Winemak'Her Bar (492 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn) on Saturday and Sunday, February 16 and 17, from 11am to 9pm.
4. Valentine's at The Greens at Pier 17
The Greens at Pier 17, a socially distanced dining destination with 28 individual 12’ by 10’ winterized dining cabins, will be decorated with virtual fireplaces, electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront—perfect for the perfect Valentine's Day date. It'll be open all day on V-day for brunch and dinner, from noon to 10pm. The all-day menu will be provided by the on-site rooftop restaurant R17, the cocktails have been created by the newly crowned second best bar in the world Dante. A few of those offerings are the Alpine Negroni (Sipsmith Gin, Genepy, Montana Spruce Roots, Macadamia, Menta) and the Hot Smoked Toddy (Cocao Butter Smoked Whisky Blend, Laphroaig, Manzanilla Sherry, Tempus Fugit Cacao, Ginger, Lemon & Marmalade Cordial, Lapsang Souchon tea.) Food offerings include cozy dishes like cheese fondue and chipotle beef stew.
5. Greenwich Village Valentines Day Poetry Tour by Kornblit Tours
Stroll through Greenwich Village and stop in front of the homes of famous poets and hear their love poems read aloud on this tour. Poets include ee cummings, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Mark Twain, and Bob Dylan. You can even try your hand at writing a love poem for your Valentine and read it aloud on our tour (if you dare). The tour ends with an optional Italian lunch in the neighborhood.
6. Valentine's Day Mini Photo Shoot
Get pictures with your boo (or your besties) in Astoria (3613 36th Ave.) during this mini photoshoot by Robert Middleton. Time slots are in 20 min increments from 1 to 6:40pm. You'll get three high-quality edited photos delivered to your email inbox (additional edits $15 per picture). You can email middletonrobert99@gmail.com to schedule a time.
7. The Amazing Valentines Day Scavenger Hunt
POGO Events is hosting an Amazing Valentines Day Scavenger Hunt that'll lead you through Chelsea Market, The High Line and Hudson Yards through a series of clues that'll have you performing physical and mental challenges along the way. The hunt takes two hours, so wear comfortable shoes and a mask. One member of the team should have a smartphone because the hunt is run through an app called ScanQuest. Please download that before you come to the event.
8. Beat The Bomb in Hazmat Suits
During this action-packed adventure, teams have a blast—pun intended—as they attempt to beat five challenging games. If you can’t solve all the puzzles in less than one hour, a “bomb” of balloons filled with colorful paint will transform you into a heady tie-dye project.
Looking to plan a Valentine’s Day date?
The best date ideas in NYC
Need date ideas? NYC is the place to be, whether you’re looking for a romantic stroll or thrilling fun.