Here's what it's like to go behind the scenes of the Roosevelt Island tram

Every day, thousands of New Yorkers and tourists alike climb aboard the bright red car of the Roosevelt Island tram for an aerial journey through the skyscrapers, past the Queensboro Bridge and above the East River. Though New Yorkers have a vast array of public transit options available to them—subways, commuter trains, buses, taxis, ferries, pedicabs and more—there's something magical about floating from place to place on a tram.

This year, the Roosevelt Island Aerial Tramway is poised to see nearly three million riders—the most it's ever seen and a figure that makes it the busiest aerial tramway on the planet. So I asked for a behind-the-scenes tour to dig into the hype, learn how the tram works and meet the people who keep the tram running day after day. I discovered a fascinating system that dutifully shuttles passengers between Manhattan's Upper East Side (2nd Avenue between 59th and 60th Streets) and Roosevelt Island from dawn til late night every day of the week.

Darren McCarthy is the guy who keeps the trains running—or trams running, in this case—on time. As a supervisor with Leitner Poma (that's the company Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation hired to run the tram), McCarthy tells me how his team draws from a wide array of professional backgrounds. Staff bring together their skills in electrical work, mechanics, plumbing, information technology and automation to keep the tram running in tip-top shape.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out New York

On the day I visited, several crew members were doing maintenance on the towers along the route. That means these brave souls ride on top of the tram cars to complete their work. As someone who tends to feel a little nervous around heights, riding inside the car is more than enough for me, but I admire their Spiderman-like dedication to making sure the tram is safe for us all.

The tram covers a distance of 3,140 feet at a speed of up to 17 miles per hour in less than three minutes, per RIOC figures. It rises to a maximum height of 230 feet and can carry up to 109 passengers plus an attendant per cabin. Each cabin weighs about 41,525 pounds when fully loaded.

Basically, the trams glide along a series of track ropes with a heavy-duty haul rope in the middle. Giant—and very loud—motors keep it running. It's one of the only systems like this on the East Coast and among few in the United States, so it's not surprising that its components were made in Italy, Switzerland and Austria.

The tram can operate in all weather conditions except for lightning and winds over 50 miles per hour. Yes, McCarthy told me, you might feel a little movement when you're in the cabin—"and it's unnatural to feel that sometimes"—but it's actually by design.

"It's very safe to go across the river. It's not going to fall into the river," he told me. "I think the island would sink before that would fall off."

That's comforting to someone who can't help but feel a little tingly in my toes when the tram begins its journey through the air.

You really can't get a $2.90 view like that anywhere in the world.

Plus, when I'm feeling nervous, I have to remember McCarthy's advice to enjoy the ride.

"I always tell people to just look at the view. The views are incredible. You really can't get a $2.90 view like that anywhere in the world," he tells me.

Also comforting: The amount of inspections, redundancies and back-up systems in place. For example, if the tram needs to be shut down, there's an emergency stop button. If needed, staff can manually bring the car into the station. The team completes regular rescue drills just in case.

Back in 2006, a tram car on the old system got stuck for 11 hours with passengers inside. Thankfully, rescue crews evacuated the passengers and the tram system was updated in 2010.

Photograph: By Lichtwolke / Shutterstock

The concept for the tram system dates back to 1976. It was installed as a temporary transit option while a subway link to the island was being built. By the time subway construction finished in 1990, the tram was already engrained in people's lives, so officials decided to keep the tram, too.

Cabin attendant Gregg Paravati has been there since almost the very beginning. With 48 years of service, Paravati has helped millions of people on their journey between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island. From scared passengers to celebrities, he welcomes all with a smile and authentic excitement to see the sites.

"I've seen the skyline change—new buildings," he tells me. "The view is beautiful."