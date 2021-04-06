Here's what Lincoln Center's new David Geffen Hall will look like when it reopens

The destination will now re-open in the fall of 2022, a full two years ahead of schedule.

In a pretty unprecedented move by New York standards, Lincoln Center and New York Philharmonic just announced that they'll actually be able to re-open a renovated David Geffen Hall almost two full years earlier than previously announced. Hoping to stimulate the economy, the space will now welcome guests back in during the fall of 2022.

There's more: we've actually got renderings of what the updated home of the New York Philharmonic will look like. Here they are:

Photograph: Diamond Schmitt Architects

Photograph: Diamond Schmitt Architects

Those familiar with the former space will notice that the stage will now be 25 feet forward compared to where it used to be, with the audience sitting around it—a characteristic that allows for greater visual and acoustic intimacy. Other changes include reduced seating capacity (2,200 from 2,700), improved accessibility, a more immersive design and a steeper incline at the orchestra level.

The Upper West Side concert hall's main lobby is also being renovated: expect it to double in size and become the home of a new media streaming wall, where concerts and events will show for free in real time. "During performances, there will be expanded intermission seating and bar/food service, including enhanced access to the terrace and new promontories overlooking the main level," reads the official press release announcing the news.

To keep up with the necessities of the times we're living in, the hall will also boast new HVAC, filtration and air purifying systems.

According to the press release, the renovation will bring along with it an estimated 6,000 new jobs, with 30% of the construction-related ones offered to minority- and women-owned business enterprises.

"Our accelerated renovation plan for David Geffen Hall allows us to make the most of COVID-19 closures to complete the renovation process faster and more efficiently, without stops and starts," said Deborah Borda, Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic, in an official statement. "The Hall's immediate and long-term benefits to the community, Lincoln Center, our orchestra and the world of music are unparalleled. We look forward to returning to David Geffen Hall and welcoming everyone to our new, state-of-the-art home in fall 2022... a major signal that New York City is back."

The New York Philharmonic is expected to perform a full 2021-2022 schedule this season, albeit at different locations across the city in order to accommodate the current construction work at David Geffen Hall. Expect to hear details about specific performances in June.

