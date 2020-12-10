Here's what New Yorkers were searching for in 2020

The death of a few celebrities were at the top of the list.

2020 was a year of uncertainty, from the pandemic to the election, so it's no wonder New Yorkers were looking to stay informed.

On Wednesday, Google released the top 10 trending searches in 2020 for New York City, and much of it is what you'd expect:

1. Election results

2. Coronavirus

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Coronavirus symptoms

5. Coronavirus update

6. Naya Rivera

7. Zoom

8. Pop smoke

9. Unemployment

10. Who is winning the election

Our searches followed very closely with national trends, especially when it came to "coronavirus" and the celebrities we lost this year: basketball star Kobe Bryant, actress Naya Rivera and rapper Pop Smoke, mostly.

Unemployment was a big trend on Google search—NYC's unemployment rate hit 13.2 percent in October.

Coronavirus, its symptoms and any updates continue to lead search trends as the country navigates the pandemic and vaccines begin to be doled out. It's not unreasonable to think "coronavirus vaccine" could be at the top of next year's search trends.

Election results and "who is winning the election" were keyed into Google a lot, too, as President Trump contested the votes and Joe Biden won state after state.

Curious about what the rest of the world was Googling in 2020? You can see it here.

