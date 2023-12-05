The year is wrapping up but the Metropolitan Museum of Art shows no signs of slowing down: the cultural institution is set to premiere two brand-new exhibits within the next month.

“Women Dressing Women,” which opens on December 7, will explore the artistic legacy of various women fashion designers, including Donna Karan and Ester Manas. Later on December 18, “Don’t Forget to Call Your Mother,” will debut and focus on “complicated feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality” through the use of family photos and archival material, according to a press release.

As excited as we are about these end-of-the-year standouts, we like to look even further into the future.

The Met has, in fact, just announced several new exhibits and programs that it is scheduled to mount in 2024. There’s lots of great stuff on deck, so here are some of the highlights we’re paying particular attention to:

"Cycladic Art: The Leonard N. Stern Collection on Loan from the Hellenic Republic"

Opens on January 25, 2024

A total of 161 Cycladic works of art owned by philanthropist Leonard Stern over four decades will constitute the institution's premiere show of the new year. This will be the single biggest private collection of Cycladic art formed outside of Greece.

"Vision and Verse: The Poetry of Chinese Painting"

Opens on February 3, 2024

This particular exhibit will explore the interconnected nature of poetry and painting in Chinese culture, featuring 90 works almost entirely part of The Met's own collection, including calligraphy projects, decorative arts pieces and paintings.

“Spanning works inspired by ancient Chinese poetry such as the Book of Odes (Shijing), poetry of the Tang Dynasty, Chan/Zen Buddhist poetry, and more, the exhibition examines how the image and the verse inspired and impacted one another over time,” reads an official press release.

"Indian Skies: The Howard Hodgkin Collection of Indian Court Painting"

Opens on February 6, 2024

The Met recently acquired many Indian paintings from the 16th to the 19th century from the collection of artist Howard Hodgkin and this exhibit is the direct culmination of that purchase. The show will also feature a painting by Hodgkin himself called “Small Indian Sky,” which explores the artist’s relationship with India and his work.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

"The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism"

Opens on February 25, 2024

This much-anticipated exhibition will include over 150 works of painting, sculpture, photography, film and ephemera exploring the various ways in which Black artists have portrayed everyday modern life in the 1920s through 1940s both within Harlem and beyond.

"Weaving Abstraction in Ancient and Modern Art"

Opens on March 5, 2024

Focusing on textiles created by four modern artists (Anni Albers, Sheila Hicks, Lenore Tawney and Olga de Amaral) alongside ones by Andean artists from the first millennium BCE to the 16th century, this exhibit will explore the very concept of weavings and the connections between folks who have worked with the medium across centuries.

"The Art of the Literary Poster: Works from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection"

Opens on March 7, 2024

Over 40 literary posters that are part of The Met's own collection will be on display as part of this show, including works by Will H. Bradley and Ethel Reed.

"The Real Thing: Unpackaging Product Photography"

Opens on March 11, 2024

Presented in partnership with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, Inc., the show will illustrate how “commercial camerawork contributed to the visual language of modernism,” according to an official press release. Expect to gaze at familiar sites photographed in completely unfamiliar settings.

"Hidden Faces: Covered Portraits of the Renaissance"

Opens on April 2, 2024

This is the first exhibit of its kind, looking at multisided portraits in which, according to a press release, “the sitter’s likeness was concealed by a hinged or sliding cover, within a box or by a dual-faced format.” You’ll get to see iconic portraits right next to the covers that they were born alongside

"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

Opens on May 10, 2024

"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" will be the Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition, reimagining the approximately 250 garments and accessories that will be on display through the use of cutting-edge technology.

"Collecting Inspiration: Edward C. Moore at Tiffany & Co."

Opens on June 9, 2024

Edward C. Moore was an exceptional silversmith who was at the helm of Tiffany & Co. during the second half of the 19th century. This particular exhibit will explore some of the pieces that the renowned company has created under his direction while also displaying over 180 works from his personal collection.