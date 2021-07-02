Here's where the Macy's Fireworks are actually happening this year

And the spots where you'll be able to find the absolute best views

The big Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show will light up the NYC sky on Sunday night, but this time, viewers will catch them further up the East River.

On Sunday, July 4, beginning at 9:25pm, over 65,000 shells will be launched off five different barges on the East River. The extravaganza will last 25 minutes and feature, according to Macy's itself, "dozens of colors and shapes, creating dramatic effects a mile across the river and from 1,000 feet in the air to the water's edge."

This year, the barges will set off the fireworks in the East River over 23rd to 42nd streets, which means that the best places to view the fireworks will be around midtown, north Brooklyn and Long Island City.

Macy's names three spots in Manhattan that are official elevated public viewing areas along the FDR Drive—East 42nd Street, 34th Street and 23rd Street.

New Yorkers, who will have to go through metal detectors first, will be able to catch the event live from areas split into "vaccinated" and "unvaccinated" sections. No chairs or blankets will be allowed into these spots. Just think of it as a summer version of the Times Square Ball Drop—lots of waiting and crowding, few comforts but amazing views.

Other spots in LIC (Gantry Plaza State Park) and North Brooklyn (Marsha P. Johnson State Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Domino Park) will offer the best views as well.

With the barges further north this year, Brooklyn Bridge Park has announced that the fireworks will not be viewable from its shores, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing that they would be.

According to Macy's fireworks will not be visible from the following areas and are not suggested for public viewing: Battery Park, Battery Park City, South Street Seaport, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park, and Roosevelt Island.

For some rooftop bars and restaurants that were to host viewing parties near Brooklyn Bridge Park, for example, the shift northward means a change of plans or shifting the way they're offering views.

Estuary at lower Brooklyn Bridge Park is selling "guaranteed" views of the fireworks—patio seating featuring direct views of the Brooklyn Bridge and up the East River—in addition to its regular patio and restaurant views.

Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge was hosting a viewing party but now it's hosting a 4th of July celebration.

If you can't make it to a good viewing point, worry not! The happening will also be broadcast on NBC between 8-10pm and will also feature some super-exciting opening acts, including Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. Although it's not yet clear whether the artists will actually be performing live from New York, we do know that Tori Kelly is scheduled to sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical Carousel and that the Broadway Inspirational Voices will treat us to their own version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Coney Island is also having its own special fireworks show if you want to keep things beachy and low-key—they launch at 10pm.

With reporting from Amber Sutherland-Namako.