The best 4th of July events in NYC

American Brass (2-01 50th Ave) in Long Island City will serve brunch, a raw bar and drinks menu midday and a three-course dinner for $75 a person at night. The fireworks are directly in front of the restaurant on the waterfront, making it the place to be. See the show without being shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of people while having a delicious meal and drinks at American Brass.

The Sentry (435 E. 35th St.) atop the American Copper Buildings as the private social and pool club opens to ticket holders for one day only, July 4th. The Sentry, which is perched 42 stories in the sky, will transform that day into a tropical paradise from 4-11pm with a DJ, barbecue and epic view of the Macy’s firework show. Spending the day poolside on America's Birthday. All tickets include 4 drinks and can be purchased by visiting here.

Fornino at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 has a rooftop that's open beginning at noon daily (weather permitting). Visitors can watch the skyline illuminate with fireworks and enjoy generations of Neapolitan pizza creations in the process. In addition to fabulous pizza made in wood-burning ovens, the eatery also serves specialty cocktails at the rooftop bar for the complete 4th of July experience. Reservations are a must and a $50 surcharge will apply to capture all of the action from this BK rooftop.

Clinton Hall (55 Richmond Terrace) will open its newest location at Empire Outlets in Staten Island on July 4th. The Supercraft beer hall will have draft beers, signature cocktails, and over-the-top dishes like their award-winning Double SmashBurger. This will be complemented by a fireworks display from Empire Outlets on the water, which is free to attend.

Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge will be hosting a 4th of July Macy’s Fireworks viewing party with curated bites and bottle service from 6pm to midnight. Table reservations are available starting at $1250. Any groups over six will require booking multiple tables.