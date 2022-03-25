Here's where to find Girl Scout cookies in NYC before they disappear

The girls will be out at booths all over the city over the next two weekends!

For the next two weekends, there will be a Girl Scout Cookie surge in NYC.

Girls clad in green, brown and blue will be out in droves to sell their remaining boxes before the cookie season ends, setting up shop at 54 booths around the city.

To find the booth nearest to you, you can hop on the interactive Cookie Finder map:

If you'd like a "menu" of the cookies, you can find it here. This year's cookies include:

The Adventureful (new) - a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

(new) - a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Caramel Chocolate Chip - a gluten-free chewy cookie with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

- a gluten-free chewy cookie with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt. Caramel deLites | Samoas - a crisp cookie with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes.

| - a crisp cookie with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes. Do-si-dos | Peanut Butter Sandwich - a crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with peanut butter filling.

- a crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with peanut butter filling. Girl Scout S'mores - a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

- a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling. Lemonades - a savory, refreshing shortbread cookie topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing.

- a savory, refreshing shortbread cookie topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing. Lemon-Ups - a crispy lemon cookie baked with inspiring messages.

- a crispy lemon cookie baked with inspiring messages. Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalongs - a crispy cookie layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

- a crispy cookie layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating. Shortbread | Trefoils - a traditional shortbread cookie baked in the shape of the iconic Girl Scout trefoil.

- a traditional shortbread cookie baked in the shape of the iconic Girl Scout trefoil. Thin Mints - a crisp, chocolate cookie dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating.

- a crisp, chocolate cookie dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating. Toast-Yay! - Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing

- Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing Toffee-tastic - a gluten-free and rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

All sales close on April 3, so these last two weekends will be paramount in reaching the Girl Scouts' goals, according to reps.

"As Girl Scouts continue to work towards their 2022 cookie goals, they are building their skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, creativity, and more," said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York. "Cookie Season is a tradition that girls look forward to every year, and that helps power the Girl Scout Experience for the whole year with all the funds staying right here in New York City."

All proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program in New York City remain in the five boroughs and help fund the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, with a portion of each sale going directly to the troop to support their activities. A fun breakdown of how it works is below:

Photograph: courtesy Girl Scouts of Greater New York

Girl Scouts who sell more than 500 boxes of cookies can become members of Girl Scouts of Greater New York’s Cookie Executive Committee, which holds quarterly professional development workshops, informs and plans the Girl Scout Cookie Program in New York City, chooses incentives girls can earn and more.

This year, the committee has decided that all donated cookies will be distributed to food pantries in NYC.

If you can't make it out to a booth before April 3, you can purchase cookies online.