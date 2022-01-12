The 12 best cookies in NYC

We followed the cookie crumbs to find a dozen of the most unique and delicious takes on the classic treat.

Cookies and milk aren’t just for kids—the best cookies in NYC are proof. Freshly baked at the best coffee shops and best bakeries in NYC, the city’s top most beloved cookies range from elegant crinkle cookies to and old-school black-and-white rounds to homey chocolate chips. These aren’t just some of New York’s finest cookies—they are some of the best desserts in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: See all of the best restaurants in NYC