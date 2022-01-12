New York
The 12 best cookies in NYC

We followed the cookie crumbs to find a dozen of the most unique and delicious takes on the classic treat.

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Bao Ong
&
Victoria Marin
Cookies and milk aren’t just for kids—the best cookies in NYC are proof. Freshly baked at the best coffee shops and best bakeries in NYC, the city’s top most beloved cookies range from elegant crinkle cookies to and old-school black-and-white rounds to homey chocolate chips. These aren’t just some of New York’s finest cookies—they are some of the best desserts in NYC.

Best cookies in NYC

5. Chocolate Chip at Saraghina Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant

The long-standing debate amongst chocolate chip cookie connoisseurs boils down to a simple argument – chewy versus crispy. Brooklyn favorite Saraghina has figured out how to represent both sides and come out on top: the edges are crunchy and the middle is soft. Even better, the ratio of batter to chips is exquisitely balanced.

10. PB&J at Cindy Lou’s Cookies

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Midtown West

The competition is fierce within Cindy Lou’s cookie catalogue – which includes over two dozen cookies – but the PB&J is a clear stand out in the crowd. It’s a refined twist on the childhood favorite, nutty, creamy, sweet and tart all at the same time.

Bangin' Chocolate Chip Cookies at Elisa's Love Bites
Photograph: Elisa's Love Bites

12. Bangin' Chocolate Chip Cookies at Elisa's Love Bites

More often than not, a bite into a gluten-free cookie leaves us wanting more. The texture sometimes feels like cardboard and other times it's as dense as a pile of bricks. The Bangin' Chocolate Chip Cookies from Elisa's Love Bites changed our minds. In fact, it'll have you thinking: Are these really gluten free? The texture was perfect and as comforting as many other versions with flour. We won't ask questions because we can't stop eating these sweet treats.

