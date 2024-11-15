[title]
Whether you're into boxing or not, you are likely to know legend Mike Tyson.
Tonight, the 58-year-old iconic boxer makes his return to the ring after almost two decades of not fighting, in a match against YouTube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who is 27 years old.
The fight will be streamed exclusively by Netflix. Whether you don't have a subscription or do but would like to see the spectacle among fellow New Yorkers, you're in luck: bars around town have announced that they will be showing the event on site.
Before we get to a list of local destinations streaming the fight, here is more about the happening:
Where will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight?
The venue for tonight's fight is the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is actually the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
What time is the match?
The show is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 15, at 8pm.
Keep in mind, though, that the Tyson vs. Paul fight will be the final one of the night so it will likely start a bit later than that.
How to watch the fight
You'll need a Netflix subscription to stream the fight since the show will be shown exclusively on that platform.
That being said, according to Joe Hand Promotions, one of the organizations behind the event, local commercial establishments that have DIRECTV for Business will also be able to show the match.
Where to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in NYC
Some of the best sports bars in NYC have already announced that they will be able to broadcast the fight on site.
You can actually find establishments near you that are showing the event on this website right here.
Here is a list of some standouts:
- Carraghers at 17 John Street in Manhattan
- Clara's at 53 Wilson Avenue in Brooklyn
- Clinton Hall at 90 Washington Street in Manhattan
- Clinton Hall 36 at 16 West 36th Street in Manhattan
- Corner Social at 321 Malcolm X Boulevard in Manhattan
- Courtyard Ale House at 40-18 Queens Boulevard in Queens
- Dave and Busters at 234 West 42nd Street, 3rd floor in Manhattan
- Hair of the Dog at 168 Orchard in Manhattan
- Lawn Club at 1 Fulton Street in Manhattan
- Plug Uglies at 295 3rd Avenue in Manhattan
- Printers Alley at 215 West 40th Street in Manhattan
- Sláinte Bar and Lounge at 304 Bowery in Manhattan
- Sapphire New York at 333 East 60th Street in Queens
- Stout in Manhattan (all locations)
- The Bowery Beer Garden at 93 Bowery in Manhattan
- The District at 1679 Third Avenue in Manhattan
- The Little Whiskey at 36 Wilson Avenue in Brooklyn
- Treadwell Downtown at 301 South End Avenue in Manhattan
- Treadwell Park at 1125 First Avenue in Manhattan
- Triona's on Sullivan at 237 Sullivan Street in Manhattan
- T-Squared Social at 7 East 42nd Street in Manhattan
- Whiskey Tavern at 79 Baxter Street A in Manhattan
- Village Tavern at 46 Bedford in Manhattan
- Wogies Bar & Grill at 44 Trinity Place in Manhattan
- 310 Bowery Bat at 310 Bowery in Manhattan
- Fort Washington Public House at 3938 Broadway in Manhattan