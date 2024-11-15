Whether you're into boxing or not, you are likely to know legend Mike Tyson.

Tonight, the 58-year-old iconic boxer makes his return to the ring after almost two decades of not fighting, in a match against YouTube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who is 27 years old.

The fight will be streamed exclusively by Netflix. Whether you don't have a subscription or do but would like to see the spectacle among fellow New Yorkers, you're in luck: bars around town have announced that they will be showing the event on site.

Before we get to a list of local destinations streaming the fight, here is more about the happening:

Where will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight?

The venue for tonight's fight is the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is actually the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

What time is the match?

The show is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 15, at 8pm.

Keep in mind, though, that the Tyson vs. Paul fight will be the final one of the night so it will likely start a bit later than that.

How to watch the fight

You'll need a Netflix subscription to stream the fight since the show will be shown exclusively on that platform.

That being said, according to Joe Hand Promotions, one of the organizations behind the event, local commercial establishments that have DIRECTV for Business will also be able to show the match.

Where to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in NYC

Some of the best sports bars in NYC have already announced that they will be able to broadcast the fight on site.

You can actually find establishments near you that are showing the event on this website right here.

Here is a list of some standouts: