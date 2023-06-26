Calissa is bringing out Ashanti, Wyclef Jean, Samantha Ronson and more to its Mykonos-inspired patio.

Summer in the Hamptons pretty much translates to partying with celebrities (if you know when and where to show up), and one popular restaurant and nightlife spot is ensuring that will happen.

Calissa in Water Mill (Southampton) just announced its third annual Calissa Sounds lineup, bringing music-filled Thursday nights to the trendy Mykonos-inspired restaurant and its elegant patio.

The series starts Thursday, July 27, with Ashanti & Fat Joe. Electronic Duo Gorgon City will headline on Thursday, August 3. Wyclef Jean will return to Calissa for the third year in a row on Thursday, August 17. Samantha Ronson will spin on August 24 and Sigala will cap off the summer season with a show on August 31. All performances kick off at 10pm.

During the concerts, guests can order from Calissa’s menu of appetizers, seafood and grilled meats, plus drinks, including wine by the bottle and premium liquor bottle service.

Calissa Sounds made its debut at the Greek restaurant in 2021 after restaurateurs James Mallios, Kylie Monagan and live event producer and founder of BCL Entertainment Bettie Levy decided to curate a new entertainment series. The trio bonded over their love of the space’s Aegean vibe and style of live performances they had experienced on the island over past summers.

And like any good Hamptons event, this music series is also philanthropic. Last year, sales from Calissa Sounds helped raise over $10,000 for local and first responder charities including the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance, Southampton STARR Aqua Center and The Headstrong Foundation.

“We so appreciate the work done by East End first responders throughout the year – several of whom are friends and colleagues,” said Calissa Managing Partner, James Mallios. This year’s charitable partner for Calissa Sounds is the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance.

Tickets and reservations are required for the intimate concerts and start at $195 for terrace and garden seats near the stage.

Can’t make it? There’s plenty more music here to enjoy! Calissa will also host Cristo and Rafael playing the music of the Gipsy Kings for the 7th summer in a row on Sunday, August 6, in addition to debuting two new experiences in July and August with DJs spinning in the lounge and on the terrace. One Tribe will take place on Fridays with DJ Sava featuring desert house music and Greek Riviera will follow on Saturdays featuring Greek and Mediterranean music.