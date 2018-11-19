Here's who will be performing at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

Though it feels like Halloween was about five minutes ago, it's apparently already the most wonderful time of the year.

If you can make it through Thanksgiving this week, you're in for a gilded-as-ever Christmas in NYC. It all starts next Wednesday, November 28 at 8pm with the 86th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

This year's mighty Norway Spruce will get illuminated with a live NBC telecast, featuring the supreme diva Diana Ross, John Legend, Martina McBride, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Kellie Pickler and Pentatonix. Howie Mandel is apparently set to make a "special appearance," whatever that means. As usual, bring your box of wine to enjoy hosting commentary from Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

This year's tree is a 75 year-old, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Walkill N.Y. Expect her to be decked out in over 50,000 LED lights and a nine-foot star, made of over three million Swarovski crystals, set to make its big debut this year.

If you can't make the ceremony, the iconic tree will stay up and shining through January 7, after which point it will be stripped and donated to Habitat for Humanity.