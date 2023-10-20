Here’s why there’s a giant zodiac display on the Saks Fifth Avenue facade

The Dior Carousel of Dreams at Saks will light up Fifth Avenue starting November 20.

If you’ve been near Rockefeller Center lately, you may have seen a giant, clock-like zodiac display covering the 10-story facade of Saks Fifth Avenue.

The massive, bronze circle is broken up into eight sections with a deep blue center decorated with all the zodiac signs and a spray of stars, with one big star in the middle.

Even though it’s not even the end of October yet, it is holiday-related.

According to a rep from Saks Fifth Avenue, it is part of its annual holiday initiative it’s doing in partnership with Dior.

Dior came up with the idea of a magical Carousel of Dreams with Dior codes such as the star and the clover as well as the signs of the Zodiac, “evoking the founding-couturier’s unique legacy and his lucky charms.” It will be embellished with “a profusion of flowers,” that will be lit up every night in a “dazzling” light show.

Saks’ windows will follow suit, with Dior styles and symbols installed in a “dreamlike” display, and inside, Dior Parfums will have a dedicated pop-up space on Saks’ beauty floor featuring Dior makeup, fragrance and skincare holiday offerings available exclusively at Saks.

Saks will also launch a “World of Dior” pop-up on its website where you can shop its collections. It is the first time that all categories of Dior merchandise will be sold via e-commerce anywhere other than on Dior.com.

This is all in celebration of 70 years of partnership between the two brands; this is the first time they’ve collaborated on an immersive holiday experience.

Stay tuned—the Carousel of Dreams will be up between November 20 and January 5.