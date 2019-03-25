Here's your chance to rename the Vessel in Hudson Yards

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that New York’s newest, shiniest neighborhood opened earlier this month: Hudson Yards. Now you have a chance to make your own personal mark on the gleaming fresh nabe by naming its crown jewel.

Thomas Heatherwick's 60-ton, $150 million honeycomb-esque installation is currently going by the name “Vessel,” but, apparently, that's just a temporary moniker. Related-Oxford, the group behind the massive real estate venture, now says they're open to suggestions for a more permanent name. Jeez, do we have to do everything around here?

The Vessel opened to the public on March 15 and—in classic NYC fashion—has already drawn comparisons to a giant shawarma, a trash can and a roach. However, one assumes "Roach Motel" probably won't nab you first prize in this competition. Might want to aim for something a bit more aspirational.

Feel like a trip to the landmark in person might help get your creative juices flowing? If you want to scale the 154-flight structure, you’ll need to reserve a spot. Fortunately, tickets are free to soak up the Vessel’s views of the Hudson River and surrounding utopia—some of which is still under construction—which includes a one-million-square-foot mall, new restaurants, five-acre park, observation deck and multidisciplinary arts center.

So what do you think future generations should call the Vessel? The metallic pine comb? Sleeping transformer? An extremely faulty vase? Submit your ideas here.

And let's be real, New Yorkers are still probably going to call the thing whatever they want.