This multidisciplinary arts center can physically transform itself to accommodate each performance, installation and exhibition it hosts. The complex boasts a cutting-edge architectural feature: an enormous shell, covered in translucent panels of a Teflon-based polymer, that can be pulled up over the entire eight-story structure or rolled out to turn the spacious outside courtyard into a massive enclosed space, complete with sound, lights and temperature control. Indoors, things are just as malleable: The McCourt Theater’s 17,000 square feet—double that when the shell’s extended—can be arranged in an infinite number of ways. Upstairs, there’s a gallery space and a smaller theater, each with its own customization options. To fill all that space, the Shed commissions new works from a staggeringly diverse range of heavy-hitting talent from across every conceivable artform: music, theater, visual art, film, and even poetry and literature. The Shed also gives space to emerging artists, especially local talent.
Hudson Yards is NYC's newest built-up neighborhood with new real estate, a fancy subway station that serves the 7 train as well as a handful of attractions like a one-million-square-foot retail center with over 100 places to go shopping in NYC, new mouthwatering restaurants, cultural performance venue The Shed, a five-acre smart park and Vessel—a climbable beehive. It's also home to Edge—NYC’s highest observation deck. For more on that, including things to do in Hudson Yards right now, see below.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to NYC neighborhoods
How to get to Hudson Yards, NY
Take the 7 train to 34th Street-Hudson Yards.