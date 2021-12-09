Hudson Yards is NYC's newest built-up neighborhood with new real estate, a fancy subway station that serves the 7 train as well as a handful of attractions like a one-million-square-foot retail center with over 100 places to go shopping in NYC, new mouthwatering restaurants, cultural performance venue The Shed, a five-acre smart park and Vessel—a climbable beehive. It's also home to Edge—NYC’s highest observation deck. For more on that, including things to do in Hudson Yards right now, see below.

How to get to Hudson Yards, NY

Take the 7 train to 34th Street-Hudson Yards.