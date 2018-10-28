HGTV’s The Property Brothers are hosting a pop-up in Union Square on Monday

HGTV’s ever-charming, twin brother real estate pros Drew and Jonathan Scott are coming to New York on Monday, October 29. And, unfortunately, they aren’t here to help you negotiate a rent knockdown with your landlord. But The Property Brothers are here to help you refresh your digs and make your drab NYC apartment feel much more homey.

To promote the duo’s new home rejuvenation venture called Casaza, the Scott brothers are inviting New Yorkers to an exclusive preview of the decor brand held at Bocce in Union Square. Drew and Jonathan will be on-site showcasing their latest design picks and offer advice for sprucing up your pad.

The free lunchtime event (it goes down between the hours of noon and 2pm) includes gratis nibbles—yes, that means there will be bites from Bocce restaurant while you peruse the goods. And if you love what you see, you can be entered in a drawing to win individual pieces and furniture from the pop-up. Plus, one grand-prize winner will receive an entire home redesign from the bros.

The event is one-day only, so if you work a typical 9 to 5, you better let your boss know in advance that you’ll be taking an extra long lunch break on Monday. RSVP in advance to join the party and receive a 25 percent discount on your favorite Casaza products.