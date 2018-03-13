Hillary Clinton to dish on state of American politics at Rutgers later this month

Since losing the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton’s public appearances have been true to form: careful and calculated. Later this month, she’ll be making an appearance that looks to be much of the same.

The former U.S. Secretary of State and senator will take part in an onstage conversation at Rutgers University's Livingston campus in New Jersey on Thursday, March 29, that will dive into her political career and the role she’s played in the modern women’s movement. The talk will be moderated by Ruth Mandel, the director of the school’s Eagleton Institute of Politics, where Clinton is a visiting professor this year.

The event comes on the heels of Clinton’s national tour for her latest book, What Happened, which kicked off in New York last September, and amid an ever-escalating investigation into the role of the Russian government in the 2016 election.

Tickets to the talk open up to Rutgers students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, March 14, and to the general public on Tuesday, March 20.

If you’re unable to make it out to Jersey to catch Clinton in action, you’ll have another chance next month. On Friday, April 27, she’ll be the keynote speaker at the Regional Plan Association’s annual assembly. The organization is one of many influential groups that have stressed the importance of the Gateway Program, a multibillion-dollar project that would construct two new tunnels beneath the Hudson River connecting New Jersey to Manhattan. The Trump Administration has put that project in limbo, despite several officials calling it the nation’s most pressing infrastructure crisis. Clinton will almost certainly hit on that issue—and many others—during her speech.

Tickets to the RPA assembly are currently on sale, with the cost of general admission coming in at a hefty $500.

