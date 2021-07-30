Hip-hop legends will headline concerts in the outer boroughs for NYC Homecoming Week

Here's how to take in four whole days of free hip-hop concerts

To celebrate New York City's return during NYC Homecoming Week, the Universal Hip Hop Museum is presenting a series of free concerts with legendary artists like Ghostface Killah, Big Daddy Kane and KRS One.

The series is called "It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC" and will take place at outdoor venues in The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens, according to the museum, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie who announced it on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED: An epic summer concert is coming to Central Park

The concerts are in addition to the "We Love NYC Homecoming" August 21 concert at Central Park's Great Lawn, which de Blasio compared to Woodstock. That show will feature artists such as LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Barry Manilow, Carlos Santana and Paul Simon.

The concerts happening in the boroughs will feature more local talent.

"Many of the artists performing in these shows are native New Yorkers hailing from the five boroughs. It’s their talent, creativity and passion for the culture that spread it from the stoops, parks and playgrounds to stages worldwide," said Rocky Bucano, the executive director and president of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. "The Universal Hip Hop Museum is proud to welcome them home, back to where it all began."

The full concert lineup is below:

Monday, August 16, 3-9pm: Orchard Beach in The Bronx

Headliners KRS One, Slick Rick and Remy Ma; Busy Bee; CL Smooth; DJ Hollywood; DJ Jazzy Joyce; DJ Kevie Kev; Fantastic Five; Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio; Grand Wizard Theodore; Joeski Love; Kid Capri; Nice & Smooth; PopMaster Fabel; Soul Sonic Force; T La Rock; and Ultra Magnetic MC’s

Tuesday, August 17, 4-9:30pm: Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island

Headliners Raekwon and Ghostface Killah; Crystal Waters; DJ Chuck Chillout; EMPD;Force MDs; Hakim Green; HeeSun Lee; Kool Keith; Lizzy Ashliegh; Pharoahe Monch; Rikki; and Rob Base

Thursday, August 19, 4-9:30pm: Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn

Headliners Big Daddy Kane and Desiigner; C&C Music Factory; DJ Mr. Cee; Elle Varner; Judy Torres; Lizzy Ashliegh; Maino; Obasi Jackson; Papoose; PopMaster Fabel; Special Ed; Stetsasonic; Sweet Sensation; and Young Devyn

Friday, August 20, 4-9:30pm: Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

Headliners George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests and Too $hort; DJ Hurricane; DJ Wiz; EPMD; Mobb Deep; and Yo-Yo

The massive lineup is free to check out—tickets will be released in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on Monday, August 2 at 10am.

Additional free ticket release dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7am

Wednesday, August 4 at 9pm

Thursday, August 5 at 7am

Friday, August 6 at 10am

Saturday, August 7 at 9pm

"NYC Homecoming Week will allow for New Yorkers to celebrate our resiliency during an unprecedented time. As we work towards defeating COVID-19, what way to better come together than with a borough-wide initiative that will bring our small businesses to the forefront which have been so crucial to keeping our communities going through the toughest of times," said New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie. "Having the Universal Hip Hop museum's participation in this celebration will bring NYC joy. Music has a way of unifying people of all backgrounds and giving soul to our great city. These free events will allow for NYC dwellers to have safe summertime fun as well as a small return to normalcy."

Attendees to the concerts will have to show proof of vaccination (at least your first shot) to enter, but reasonable accommodation will be provided for those unable to get vaccinated because of a disability.