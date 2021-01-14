Hollywood dogs are getting their own NYC museum exhibition

From 'Lassie' to 'All Dogs Go to Heaven', this exhibit at the AKC Museum has gone to the dogs.

America's most famous dogs are getting their due at the AKC Museum of the Dog.

This week, the museum launched "Hollywood Dogs" featuring drawings, portraits and posters of some of the biggest canine blockbusters like Lassie to Old Yeller and All Dogs Go to Heaven. Inside the exhibit, you'll also see animated and cartoon dogs in old celluloid, pencil sketches, comic strips, old portrait photos of Rin Tin Tin and other headlining canines.

Photograph: Courtesy AKC Museum of the Dog

Photograph: Courtesy AKC Museum of the Dog

Photograph: Courtesy AKC Museum of the Dog

"Everyone remembers the name of A-list actors that grace our television screens like Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington," said Executive Director Alan Fausel. "The canines featured in this exhibit are the top dogs, the star if you will, of their respective film or series. It is only right to honor these Hollywood Dogs in the way we honor famous actors, with the spotlight directly on them!”

The exhibit will be on through April 11 at 101 Park Avenue, but it'll also be put online at a later date so dog lovers can view it from home.

