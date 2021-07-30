Hotly-anticipated One White Street opens next week in a Tribeca townhouse

The restaurant has three separate kitchens, one for each floor.

A new restaurant from chef Austin Johnson (of Paris’ Frenchie) and managing partner Dustin Wilson (Eleven Madison Park’s former wine director, who you may remember from the film Somm) is set to open in Tribeca on August 5.

One White Street spans three stories at the storied address 1 White Street, which was the theoretical site of Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Nutopian Embassy in 1973. Each floor has its own separate dining room with its own open kitchen. The space is neutrally hued, lined in pale wood and has pops of blue throughout.

Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Franzen

The first floor is designated for walk-ins and seats 23. The second and third floors are reservations-only. The opening menu includes chilled foie gras with peaches, plums and hazelnut, grilled monkfish, glazed gnocchi and a 60-day-aged strip loin.

Ingredients are sourced from Rigor Hill Farm in the Hudson Valley, and wine selections from small, sustainability-oriented makers reflect those locally-grown goods. The downstairs menu is à la carte and a $148 six-course tasting menu will be available upstairs.

One White Street’s first floor and outdoor area will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm and Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm. Its upper floors will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5:30pm-10pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-11pm.