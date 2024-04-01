According to the National Weather Service, New Yorkers should get ready for four days of rain.

Happy (rainy) April, New York!

We’re sorry to let you know that the gloomy weather out there is not giving way to sun any time soon. According to the National Weather Service, “a long duration storm” is expected to kick off tomorrow night through Thursday—which means we have yet to see the worst of it all.

Considering that this past March has been one of the wettest on record, entering April—supposedly, spring—in these conditions is a bit depressing.

Alas, it's New York, where the weather is as unpredictable as the subway schedule, so we persevere.

“Unfortunately, the forecast this week is not an April Fool’s joke,” New York Metro Weather wrote on X (formerly, Twitter) today, echoing everyone's sentiments. "Cloudy and rainy this morning with high temps in the upper 40s. Steady rain ends this afternoon, but it's still dreary out there and we're just getting started. The vibes are damp."

It's just getting started, indeed. According to CBS News, it will drizzle all throughout today and temperatures will reach the low 50s at the very most.

For Tuesday, you can expect more of the same: it’ll be rainy, windy and cold, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday won’t necessarily get more freezing but the rain will pick up, with experts warning about massive thunderstorms … and same on Thursday.

Basically, it'll feel like winter all through Friday, when the sun will hopefully decide to finally make an appearance, although the temperatures are predicted to hover around the low 50s.

Now, the good news: next week is looking fabulous—at least through Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the first few days of the week will be mostly sunny, with virtually no chance of rain and temperatures as high as 65 degrees. Get that warm-weather wardrobe ready.