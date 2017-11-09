Ample Hills is releasing Star Wars-themed ice cream flavors next week

On December 15, you can enjoy Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters. But starting Monday, you can enjoy a little Star Wars in your mouth!

Ample Hills Creamery is rolling out a Star Wars ice cream collection with flavors inspired by heroes and villains from the franchise. "The First Order" has salted dark chocolate ice cream, cocoa powder, bittersweet chocolate and espresso, repping the dark side. "The Resistance" has brown sugar and vanilla ice cream, mixed with red velvet ooey gooey butter cake, toffee and marshmallows, as a hopeful nod to the good guys. And "The Force" has a sweet cream ice cream base, with swirls of fudge and a "galaxy" of white and dark chocolate pearls.

You can get any of the flavors in scoops or pints to take home at Ample Hills locations, at Whole Foods or shipped in special starship packaging from amplehills.com. So may the Force be with you! (Especially on your couch when you're hungover and watching Saturday cartoons and shoveling ice cream into your face.)

