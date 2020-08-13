How to get a combo platter for $1 from The Halal Guys this Friday

The promo is available to the first 2,000 people to order through DoorDash from the 14th Street location.

A long list of dishes could remind any New Yorker of the Before Times that we took for granted: dollar slice pizzas, a greasy BEC and for those nights when we overindulged a bit? An order of chicken and rice from The Halal Guys.

In a partnership with DoorDash, the famed street cart vendor—which has now expanded to 92 restaurants and 4 carts across the world—is offering a combo platter for $1 on August 14th. The first 2,000 people to place an order on the delivery app for pick up at the Union Square location (307 E. 14th St., between Second and Third Avenues) can take advantage of the promotion. It’ll run from 10am-4am or until all the dollar platters are sold.

The Combo Platter, normally $8.99 for a small, includes a protein (chicken, beef gyro or falafel) with rice, lettuce and tomatoes with a choice of toppings (olives, jalapenos, green peppers, onions, hummus or baba ganoush). Of course, it’s all topped off the famous white sauce if you’d like (or a hot sauce or BBQ sauce).

“When DoorDash approached us about this campaign to spotlight NYC's most iconic dishes, we were excited about the opportunity to participate and give back to our fans and customers in NYC,” the company said through a spokesperson. “We're honored to be featured this month alongside other legendary NYC brands.”

The 14th Street location has been open since 2014, but the OG cart in Midtown serving what the company calls American Halal food is still going—but of course, few New Yorkers and tourists are nowhere to be found in the area.

