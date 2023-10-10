New York
Timeout

Concert
How to get tickets to AQUA's Barbie World Tour in New York

The iconic band is performing at Hammerstein Ballroom this winter.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Given the current focus on all things Barbie, it was only a matter of time this happened: iconic Danish dance-pop band AQUA is bringing its Barbie World Tour to New York on December 9.

Kicking off in Seattle on November 12, the cross-country shows will be replete with the sorts of themes and images that defined AQUA's rise to success since its debut on the music scene back in 1997. 

After all, who can forget the band's very first album, Aquarium? The collection, which featured hits like "Barbie Girl," "Turn Back Time" and "Doctor Jones," among others, was followed two more studio albums: Aquarius, released in 2000, and Megalomania, which debuted in 2011.

That is all to say: the concert will clearly play to feelings of nostalgia, which happen to be one of the best emotions to experience while at a live music act.

Here is all you need to know about snagging tickets to the upcoming AQUA show in New York, featuring vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrøm, keyboardist Søren Rasted and guitarist Claus Norreen.

When is the AQUA Barbie World Tour 2023 NYC?

AQUA will make a stop in New York on Saturday, December 9 at 8pm EST. Keep in mind that, for now, it's the only show scheduled in the area.  

What venue is the tour being held at in NYC?

The AQUA Barbie World Tour will take over Hammerstein Ballroom, the 12,000-square-foot ballroom inside the Manhattan Center at 311 West 34th Street in midtown Manhattan, this winter. 

How to get tickets for the AQUA Barbie World Tour 2023 NYC

Tickets for the Hammerstein Ballroom stop of AQUA's Barbie World Tour will be available on Ticketmaster starting October 13 at 10am EST. According to an official press release, each pass will cost $68 plus applicable fees. 

