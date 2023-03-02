How to get tickets to Kiss’ last-ever farewell tour shows in NYC

It's time to say goodbye to iconic rock band Kiss as members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley announced that their final concerts ever will take place at Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2.

The location for the last shows isn't coincidental as Kiss was famously formed in New York back in 1973.

"We’re finishing up where we started," Stanley said on The Howard Stern Show this week. "When you come to see the show, it's awesome. It's clearly a kick-ass rock 'n roll show. It's everything Kiss. Just amped up and ramped up. We're giving it everything we have."

The band has been on its much-chronicled End of the Road World Tour since the beginning of 2019 and, although plans always included a final leg in New York, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to switch up some dates, hence the latest announcement.

As for why the quartet has decided to retire, we suspect it has something to do with their respective ages. Original band members Stanley and Simmons are now 71 and 73, respectively. Drummer Peter Criss is 77 and and lead guitarist Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley, who is a Kiss co-founder but left the group in 1982 until his return in 1996, is now 71.

"We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear," Stanley said to Rolling Stone. "There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world. We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live. That’s really what we’ve always done: We’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us."

How to get tickets to Kiss' last-ever concert in NYC at Madison Square Garden:

Tickets for the final dates of Kiss' The End of the Road Tour will be available to fan club members for pre-sale on March 6 at 10am right here. General passes, on the other hand, will go on sale on March 10 at 10am right here.