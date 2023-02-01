Queen Bey is on her way to the NYC area this summer!

Our queen Beyoncé just announced dates for her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour—her first tour in over six years, so you know it’ll be one for the books!

The tour, which stops in 40 cities from Stockholm to New Orleans between May and September, is highly anticipated after the release of “Renaissance,” featuring hits like “Break My Soul,” “Summer Renaissance” and “Alien Superstar.”

The last time Bey was in the NYC area was for her 2016 Formation World Tour at Citi Field, where she performed two nights in a row.

This time, she won’t technically be performing in New York City limits, but just outside of it at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But it’s close enough! We’d walk 500 miles to see the queen do what she does best—serve fierce looks, sing like and angel and make us dance.

Here’s all you need to know about getting tickets to her show.

When is the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 NYC?

Beyoncé makes her stop in the New York City area at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium midway through the second leg of her Renaissance World Tour, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

What venue is the tour being held at in NYC?

The Renaissance World Tour will stop in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. It’s the home field for the New York Giants and New York Jets. It has permanent seating for 82,500 people, including 10,005 club seats and approximately 218 luxury suites, which makes it the largest NFL stadium in terms of total seating.

How to get tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 NYC

Ticketing will begin on Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

Pre-registration to purchase tickets for the New Jersey/NYC show is currently open, however. Detailed instructions for pre-registering can be found online here. The deadline to register for tickets to the NYC/New Jersey concert is Thursday, February 16 at 11:59pm ET. Once you’ve registered, a lottery-style process will determine which registered fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist to purchase tickets.

No official on-sale dates have been announced, but the type of registration you sign up for (BeyHive Verified Fan, Citi Verified Fan or Verified Fan Onsale) will determine how quickly you can potentially "get in line" for tickets. The key takeaway, for now, should be to pre-register and check your emails regularly for updates on the next steps.